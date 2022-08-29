It wuz Vera (891,000 nationally) wot dun it, guv, by which we mean the ABC crimebuster disrupted the cosy Sunday night free-to-air TV viewing party between Ten, Nine and Seven. In the spec of two eps, she showed that Australian TV viewers appreciate well-drawn characters, a solid storyline and a bit of vicarious travel (all those lingering shots of grey skies, verdant moors and the vibrant nightlife of Newcastle, not to mention the River Tyne -- a great place to dispose of a body).

Vera’s brief Australian holiday didn’t disrupt The Block on Nine (1.346 million and number one nationally) -- The Block is making its contribution to regional tourism in Victoria. Ten’s The Masked Singer final reveal averaged 934,000 (couldn’t top the million mark), and the finale itself averaged 764,000 -- so on the whole, still stuck behind Vera. Spicks and Specks on the ABC averaged 752,000. And where was Seven's poor old boring MKR? Making 687,000 nationally -- towelled again by the opposition but still struggling into the national top 10. It can’t even raise a souffle.

Without the lead-in of the Sunday afternoon AFL game, Seven News struggled nationally and finished second (with 1.269 million) behind The Block.