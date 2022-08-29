The government has called on Scott Morrison to “apologise to the Australian people” for secretly assuming ministerial portfolios.
But why bother?
Yes, it makes an easy political stick with which to beat the former PM. And yes, it creates some momentary talking points. But everyone knows full well that any such (highly unlikely) apology would be meaningless, because the man isn’t sorry for what he did. And no one would be deceived.
Join the conversation
