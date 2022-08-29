(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

Scott Morrison’s position on the monarchy, stated in 2018, was typically clichéd: “If it ain’t broke, I don’t see the need to fix it.”

Pragmatically viewed, he had a point. We have arguably the most stable, least violent democracy in the world. As long as nobody breaks it, the system could continue forever.

The problem is, it’s broken -- because Morrison broke it.