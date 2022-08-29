The much-anticipated jobs summit kicks off on Thursday, with 100 leaders from government, business and unions heading to Canberra for two days of economic dialogue. Their suggestions will be synthesised into a white paper, to be released next year.

But will this white paper be of historic significance? Or will it be a vague, inoffensive, design-by-committee document, to gather dust in a Treasury filing cabinet, reminiscent of something from the ABC’s bureaucratic satire Utopia?

A glass half full?

During the election campaign, Labor referred to the proposed document as its "White Paper on Full Employment" -- a clear reference to the Curtin government’s post-war document of the same name. Anthony Albanese explicitly invoked Curtin’s nation-building legacy in his announcement speech.