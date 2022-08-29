Depending on your perspective, this week’s jobs and skills summit will either be a collegiate gathering of key players to build a heuristic, user-based roadmap for a brighter economic future, or a tedious, backslapping talkfest for rent-seeking hacks and covetous wannabes.

As a veteran of many such conferences, Crikey satirist Tom Red has prepared a field guide to help the uninitiated separate the movers from the shakers.