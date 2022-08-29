Eschewing the traditional subtlety and understatement characteristic of central bankers, US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told Americans to prepare for a deliberately engineered recession in order to contain inflation, in comments that sent sharemarkets in Europe and the US plunging on Friday.

In comments at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, Powell said higher unemployment and slower growth were prices worth paying. “While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labour market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses,” he said. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

And he indicated there'll be now early respite from rate rises: "Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time. The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy."