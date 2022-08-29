One of the few genuine reforms that might emerge from this week's jobs and skills summit is a partial restoration of industry bargaining, via multi-employer agreements and even sector-wide pay claims.

Business groups are lining up to attack the idea and invoke the bad old days of the 1980s, although the Business Council of Australia (BCA) is offering an open mind (it seems the penny has dropped that, even under the Coalition, relentless hatred of unions and constant demand for company tax cuts have led it into a neoliberal dead-end).

That the BCA isn't instantly dismissing the idea -- and that the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) is already working with small business on the idea -- reflects a fairly fundamental change even without any progress on Thursday and Friday.