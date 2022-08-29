The criticism of Fran Bailey, the former Tourism minister who oversaw Scott Morrison's time at (and exit from) Tourism Australia back in 2006 (and who spoke out about why over the weekend), seems a bit weird. For one thing, Bailey is far from the first former colleague of Morrison to feel liberated by the passage of time (and lack of professional proximity) to speak their mind on what he's really like. And I mean... she fired the guy. How much clearer could she have been?

Here in the bunker, we'd rather focus on Bailey's history of thinking outside the box during her time as Tourism minister.

First, she sent that bloke who played the amusing toilet man in Kenny to Canada for "G'Day Toronto", a festival advertising Australia in early 2007: "A highlight of G'Day Toronto will be the Canadian premiere of Kenny," the press release informed us, before adding: "Kenny has also been filmed setting up the toilets for G'Day Toronto." Very cool!