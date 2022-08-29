Crikey has been overwhelmed by the response to our GoFundMe campaign, raising money for our legal defence against billionaire chairman of Fox News Lachlan Murdoch, who is currently suing Crikey for defamation. We’ve been humbled by your contributions and messages of support. We say it a lot, but nothing Crikey does would be possible without you.
While we’re inexpressibly grateful to each and every one of you — our donors number around 3700 at the time of writing — here are a few that really stood out for us:
Thank goodness for Crikey being brave enough to stand up to the destructive influence of News Corp and how they are helping to destroy our democracy. I am so proud of you and wish you all the best.
As a pensioner, I am willing to chip in as much as I can to support independent journalism, social democratic values, and freedom of expression against the scourge to all this that is the Murdoch Media Empire. Go Crikey!Brett Dash
I support truth in journalism, protection and support for whistleblowers, reform of defamation laws so that bad behaviour can be named and shamed.Tina Engelen
Lachlan Murdoch owns boats that are worth more than Crikey. This is a bullying hypocritical lawsuit brought by a man who isn’t even named in the article and whose media outlets, especially Fox News, have done more to undermine American democracy than any other. Fox’s contribution to the events and context of the January 6 attempted coup are matters of the highest possible public interest and not just to Americans. Those events shook the world and it has to be said that Australians today are far more sanguine about the endurance of American democracy than many, if not most, Americans.Malcolm Turnbull
Thank you for your tremendous support over the years Lachlan but I’m afraid Crikey will come after me next. Crikey, please accept this donation as a quid pro quo. I also have some (declassified) documents which you may be interested in.“Donald Trump”
Well done Crikey crew and supporters in the name of a democratic thought provoking conversational freedom of media. I have a sense of Deja vu. I still have my original Crikey supporters mug from a few years back when Kerry Packer didn’t think too much of Stephen Mayne: “Do you basically set out to be offensive or is it just natural?” KP PBL AGM Nov 2000). I laugh every morning while pouring my freshly brewed expresso into it! Go well Peter, Bernard and all the great Crikey crew.
Good to see Donald has finally done something decent. Tucker Carlson next?
There are a lot of ‘battlers’ who know the value of a free, factual press as opposed to opinions of ‘bloody mugs’. . Go Crikey.