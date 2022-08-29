Crikey has been overwhelmed by the response to our GoFundMe campaign, raising money for our legal defence against billionaire chairman of Fox News Lachlan Murdoch, who is currently suing Crikey for defamation. We’ve been humbled by your contributions and messages of support. We say it a lot, but nothing Crikey does would be possible without you.

While we’re inexpressibly grateful to each and every one of you — our donors number around 3700 at the time of writing — here are a few that really stood out for us:

Thank goodness for Crikey being brave enough to stand up to the destructive influence of News Corp and how they are helping to destroy our democracy. I am so proud of you and wish you all the best. Diane Smith

As a pensioner, I am willing to chip in as much as I can to support independent journalism, social democratic values, and freedom of expression against the scourge to all this that is the Murdoch Media Empire. Go Crikey! Brett Dash

I support truth in journalism, protection and support for whistleblowers, reform of defamation laws so that bad behaviour can be named and shamed. Tina Engelen

Lachlan Murdoch owns boats that are worth more than Crikey. This is a bullying hypocritical lawsuit brought by a man who isn’t even named in the article and whose media outlets, especially Fox News, have done more to undermine American democracy than any other. Fox’s contribution to the events and context of the January 6 attempted coup are matters of the highest possible public interest and not just to Americans. Those events shook the world and it has to be said that Australians today are far more sanguine about the endurance of American democracy than many, if not most, Americans. Malcolm Turnbull

Thank you for your tremendous support over the years Lachlan but I’m afraid Crikey will come after me next. Crikey, please accept this donation as a quid pro quo. I also have some (declassified) documents which you may be interested in. “Donald Trump”