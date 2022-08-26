Another Thursday night where life drifted aimlessly along on TV as we watched. Gogglebox Australia came back for Ten with 607,000 nationally -- OK, but still a faded (and fading) version of itself.

The first AFLW game of the season -- Carlton playing the Wobbles (who didn’t) -- drew 192,000 on Seven and 56,000 on Foxtel. The NRL game -- Parramatta whipping the Brisbane Broncos a week after Brisbane was flogged by the Melbourne Storm -- averaged 581,000 for Nine and gave it a win on the night over Seven, Ten and the ABC.

Foreign Correspondent was worthy, attracting 398,000 for its story on fishing off west Africa, with the Sea Shepherd organisation among the "white hats". SS was attacked by the Japanese and the Howard government for campaigning against Japanese whaling in the Antarctic 20 years ago. Howard and his trogs have gone -- well, Petey Costello is still hanging around Nine and the Future Fund -- but Sea Shepherd is still doing the better work and making a greater contribution.