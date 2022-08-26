When Prime Minister Anthony Albanese officially announced a royal commission into the former government’s robodebt debt recovery program, there were mixed reactions from some who had been subjected to the unlawful scheme.

Phoebe is a trans woman from Western Australia and says she’s glad the government is willing to investigate the scheme and the previous government’s involvement. But she's sceptical of what will come out of it.

“I've already been burnt by a class action that didn't seek justice for us" she tells Crikey in a message. "It could just be an exercise in putting the matter to bed without actually reforming things.”