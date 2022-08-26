This article is part of a series about a legal threat sent to Crikey by Lachlan Murdoch, over an article Crikey published about the January 6 riots in the US. For the series introduction go here, and for the full series go here.

The Murdochs’ business model for Fox News is in trouble, at risk of being torn apart as global streaming wars destroy the cable delivery the company has relied on for the “carriage fee” revenues that made it so profitable.

Cable "cord-cutting" threatens the family media businesses in their North American base. But it’s echoing here in Australia, too, with the continuing slide of Foxtel.