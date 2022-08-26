The cats of Australia have made their choice... and the choice is that they don't believe teenage schoolgirls are identifying as them and demanding kitty-litter trays in the school toilets.

Crikey readers will recall that Herald Sun culture wars correspondent Susie O'Brien had the shocking exposé that a "private schoolgirl" in Melbourne was identifying as a cat, and that the school was supporting her in her choices. The girl was "phenomenally bright", the report said, as an added dig against swotty weirdos.

The "phenomenally bright" bit was a nice touch -- because it was the only new bit in what was a repeat of a culture war urban myth that had ricocheted around the US in 2021. Had O'Brien googled what was clearly a hoax tip-off of an extremely unusual story, she would have found it popping up in a dozen US states, and debunked in all of them.