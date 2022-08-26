Crikey has always enjoyed picking through the flurry of takes that chip off a global story. The difference this week is -- we're a big part of that story. Here's a round-up of some of the takes that have trailed the news that Crikey invited Fox Corporation head Lachlan Murdoch to sue us for defamation, and that he, as it turns out, was happy to do so.

The forward sizzle

These are the early pieces -- the revelation of a legal threat, featuring, as these pieces do, the terse, cagey comments, or perhaps no comment at all from the protagonists. The pick-up by a big international outlet that points out this is something to keep an eye on. This story, of course, provided a second round of forward sizzle once we'd publicly invited the lawsuit, as reporters were able to tweet their knowledge, ahead of the event, that Murdoch was going to oblige us.

The blow-up and the hot takes

The story blows up, and we get the first round of fully fleshed out reports -- first in the US, and then in Australia. Again, the developing nature of the story gives us two rounds of this, and things really blow up when Lachlan sues. In a lovely example of the Streisand effect, almost every publication cites the allegedly defamatory sentence in the original piece, bringing it to the attention of literally millions of people who would otherwise never have read it.