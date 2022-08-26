It’s been eight months since the senate inquiry into media diversity, chaired by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, handed down its report calling for a judicial inquiry into media diversity, ownership and regulation. Neither the previous Coalition government nor the current Labor one has formally responded to its findings, and Hanson-Young is demanding action.

"The [inquiry] was extensive, thorough and made important recommendations that should not be ignored. The evidence showed Australia’s current media laws are not fit for purpose and need urgent reform,” she told Crikey.

"I urge Minister Rowland to provide a comprehensive response. It is clear we need media reform. Why is the government so scared of a royal commission in Australia’s media? Is it that they are worried about what the Murdoch press will say, and what the retribution will be? If so, this is exactly why we need one."