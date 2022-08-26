This article is part of a series about a legal threat sent to Crikey by Lachlan Murdoch, over an article Crikey published about the January 6 riots in the US. For the series introduction go here, and for the full series go here.

There is a growing list of Fox News personalities and reporters who have fallen foul of the Murdoch business by speaking out against it, but how they fare after that appears to be a product of their place in the prime-time pecking order.

In 2021, former Fox News foreign correspondent Conor Powell told the ABC's Four Corners that Murdoch media was the “biggest purveyor of misinformation in the world”. Fox News took umbrage with the program, as Crikey reported, but that displeasure did not extend to Powell. In his direction, it didn’t bat an eyelid.