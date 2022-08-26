Climate change has induced the worst drought and heatwaves in China’s recorded history, now stretching into its 72nd day across its food basket provinces Sichuan, Chongqing and elsewhere, triggering yet another energy crisis.

The unfolding disaster in the world’s most populated country that is affecting 900 million people, about 65% of the total population, provides a warning about how climate change is significantly affecting the world's second-largest economy -- one Australia depends upon -- as well as global supply chains.

The crisis has also laid bare China’s endemic water problem that has been growing in recent decades as run-off from its primary water source, the Himalayas, have begun drying up due to rising temperatures, shrinking glaciers and smaller winter snowfalls.