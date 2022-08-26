Bags are packed. Buses are rolling. It’s back-to-school season in America.

Across the nation, 50 million students are filing into almost 100,000 public schools, as the era of remote learning comes to a close. However, the pandemic has left a glaring legacy: a nationwide teacher shortage.

According to the National Education Association, this year schools face a shortfall of 300,000 teachers and support staff. Stories abound of schools scrambling to fill vacancies by offering pay raises and signing bonuses, lowering qualification requirements, and shifting to shorter school weeks.