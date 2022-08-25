Six months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, European leaders are looking at the battle lines and are starting to see something that looks a lot like northern France in early 1915: bloody stalemate with neither country strong enough to break through and yet neither so weakened that they risk collapse.

Sure, there are regular inch-by-inch shuffles forward and back by both sides -- the Russians edge forward in Luhansk in the east and are nudged back in Kherson in the south.

It’s not where anyone expected to be six months -- or even three months -- ago. And there’s a nervousness about how quickly the continent might move from an “it’s not what we expected” frustration through to war fatigue and eventually disengagement.