It was Nine’s night, despite The Block dipping under one million national viewers (to 935,000) for the second night in a row. That was still 200,000 ahead of My Kitchen Rules on Seven (with 734,000) and 300,000 or so ahead of The Masked Singer on Ten -- 662,000 for the reveal (Tori Spelling -- that’s desperation casting by Ten and Paramount), 610,000 for the performance. It is fading before your very eyes.
Ten brings back a newish-looking Gogglebox Australia tonight after it grabbed 146,000 on Foxtel last night, wiping the floor with the chattering after-dark barkers of Sky News.
In breakfast, ABC News Breakfast with 305,000 national viewers easily beat Nine’s Today (286,000) to take second place behind Seven’s Sunrise (363,000).
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.