It was Nine’s night, despite The Block dipping under one million national viewers (to 935,000) for the second night in a row. That was still 200,000 ahead of My Kitchen Rules on Seven (with 734,000) and 300,000 or so ahead of The Masked Singer on Ten -- 662,000 for the reveal (Tori Spelling -- that’s desperation casting by Ten and Paramount), 610,000 for the performance. It is fading before your very eyes.

Ten brings back a newish-looking Gogglebox Australia tonight after it grabbed 146,000 on Foxtel last night, wiping the floor with the chattering after-dark barkers of Sky News.

In breakfast, ABC News Breakfast with 305,000 national viewers easily beat Nine’s Today (286,000) to take second place behind Seven’s Sunrise (363,000).