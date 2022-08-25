Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has doused expectations that next week’s summit will be the watershed moment for labour and skills shortages in Australia, but pressure is mounting here and abroad to make haste on gaping holes.

Australia is down more than half a million skilled foreign workers post- v pre-pandemic, with NSW alone projected to be short 304,000 employees by 2025-26 if it’s business as usual at the border. The view from Down Under is not good, so Crikey went in search of greener pastures across the ditch in New Zealand -- only to find our Kiwi counterparts are also in a spot of bother.

The country's unemployment is at a near-record low of 3.3%, but as policy director and economist for the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Craig Renney told Crikey, this figure doesn’t speak to underemployment or employer demand.