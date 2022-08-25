With skilled migration set to dominate day two of next week's Jobs and Skills Summit, and talk of some kind of grand bargain over migration and wages, higher migration has taken on a near-untouchable status as one of the crucial policy fixes for worker shortages and skill deficits.

Fortunately, some have remained objective about the pluses and minuses of migration as, in the eyes of business, the panacea for our economic problems.

A new paper from Brendan Coates and Tyler Reysenbach makes for compulsory reading ahead of the summit, especially for starry-eyed Big Australia fans. Coates and Reysenbach systematically explain why more skilled migration may not deliver the results advocates believe it will.