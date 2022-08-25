Interesting things are happening in Italy because... well, interesting things are always happening in Italy. It's the anti-Australia. This time, it's the forthcoming election, which is to be held on 25 September, and which is threatening to put a hard-right party at the centre of politics and make its leader -- who is arguably the heir of Mussolini -- the country's prime minister.

The leader is Giorgia Meloni, a flaxen-haired, forty-something former bartender, journalist and minister in Silvio Berlusconi's governments, and the party is Brothers of Italy, formed a decade ago as a breakaway from Berlusconi's multigroup Party of Freedom. Those who formed Brothers -- the name is taken from the first line of the national anthem -- were mostly from the National Alliance, which had merged into Berlusconi's group. National Alliance was the successor to the Italian Social Movement party, which arose directly from the surviving Fascist parties of 1945 (of which there were many). The prospect of this (fragile) continuity back to Il Duce has got much of Europe in a panic.

Brothers is currently polling at 24%, by itself equal to the Democratic Party, which represents the whole of the left. The previous dominant right party, the Lega (League) is at 17%, and the crossover Five Star Movement (shortened as M5S) has crashed to 10%. It was M5S's withdrawal from a national unity government headed by eurocrat Mario Draghi that has prompted these elections, which has taken Brothers from its 4% result in 2018 to its current poll position.