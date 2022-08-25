The Ernie Awards for sexism has finally bowed out after 30 years of cataloguing misogyny and sexism from public figures around Australia. Thirty years is a long time for such events to exist, so it is probably time to contemplate what they meant in Australia’s public discourse.

It began as a joke in 1993. When an old, sexist trade union official called Ernie Ecob announced his retirement, a group of women trade-union activists decided to have lunch to celebrate.

A trophy (sheep rampant on a marble plinth... Ernie was a shearer) was awarded on the day for the "most bestial remark of the year", which led to the tradition of trophies (silver pigs on columns) being awarded for the next three decades. Soon subcategories were introduced and the "Good Ernie" (to encourage boys to behave better) and the "Elaine" (for the remark least helpful to the sisterhood) were added.