The annual release of offshore petroleum acreage by the federal government announced yesterday isn't just another opportunity for fossil fuel companies to tap into carbon emissions during a climate crisis -- it represents the latest part of a very long-term gift from the government to fossil fuel companies.

Every year, the government releases new offshore areas that fossil fuel companies can bid to explore. They can also nominate to the government what areas they'd like to see made available.

How do they know where to look, and what might be lurking in the ocean bed around Australia's truly vast maritime economic zone? The good folk of Geoscience Australia have a Petroleum Data Repository where fossil fuel companies can search the results of seismic and other surveys going back decades that have determined underwater terrain and the composition of the sea bed, which can inform them of where to most efficiently explore for oil and gas. Fossil fuel companies pay a token fee to access the data.