It was Nine’s night again -- The Block drew 995,000 nationally, the program's first time under a million this season. On Seven, MKR with 730,000 was 10th nationally. Ten’s The Masked Singer reveal -- Michelle Williams! One-third of Destiny’s Child! -- attracted 786,000; the performance, 639,000. The pointy end lies ahead.

For the second breakfast in a row, ABC News Breakfast (306,000) topped Nine’s Today (295,000) to come second to Seven’s Sunrise (347,000).

Network channel share: