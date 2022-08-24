We’ve been doing a lot of grand talk around these parts lately. You know, a bunch of stuff about our belief in the importance of a free press to a functioning democracy. The sorry state of affairs we’re in when a billionaire with the world’s largest media empire at his disposal has the inclination and ability to use legal manoeuvres to shut down reasonable interrogation of that empire. That we will not be cowed by such moves. That kind of stuff.

So we’re happy to report that some of the coverage we’ve received, particularly on these shores, has kept us good and grounded. See if you can pick up a theme in some of the reporting on our fight with the Murdoch empire:

BBC: “A small Australian news website has challenged media mogul Lachlan Murdoch to sue it over an article linking the family name to the US Capitol attack.”

The Guardian: “Crikey: small independent news website challenges Lachlan Murdoch to sue it for defamation”.

Michael West Media: “Lachlan Murdoch v Crikey: we won’t bend to legal threats, says minnow publisher“.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull: “They’re always bleating about freedom of speech, and how the defamation laws are too harsh and how they stifle free speech, but here we have this tiny little newsletter in Australia, Crikey … who are doing a great job, by the way …”

Thanks, guys, keep us humble!