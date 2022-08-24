The Register of Members' Interests -- where MPs disclose any gifts, investments, events they've charged the taxpayer for, etc -- can sometimes be a fascinating and revealing read. When it reveals the high proportion of landlords who are tasked with improving issues around housing affordability, let's say. Or that Kevin Rudd was among the hundreds of people to contribute to Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young's lawsuit against former Liberal Democrat senator David Leyonhjelm.

And sometimes, it's about Bob Katter.

The longtime independent MP for Kennedy interacts with language as the rest of us might interact with one of the crocodiles that tear someone to pieces every three months in North Queensland: a great deal of energy is expended, but no one watching can predict what's going to happen next.