This article is part of a series about a legal threat sent to Crikey by Lachlan Murdoch, over an article Crikey published about the January 6 riots in the US. For the series introduction go here, and for the full series go here.

Next-gen billionaires Lachlan of the House Murdoch and Javanka of the House Trump are learning a hard truth about oligarchy: you can inherit the money that makes you a billionaire, but you can't inherit the political clout that makes you an oligarch.

As that political-science classic The Godfather tells us, there’s only room for one Don in a family. It’s why the 91-year-old Rupert can’t (or won’t) step down. It’s why the 76-year-old Trump is running for president, rather than backing the politically-eager Don Jr or the more marketable Ivanka.