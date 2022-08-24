This article is part of a series about a legal threat sent to Crikey by Lachlan Murdoch, over an article Crikey published about the January 6 riots in the US. For the series introduction go here, and for the full series go here.

Lachlan Murdoch's decision to sue Crikey has reignited support for a royal commission into media concentration in Australia, prompting high-profile political figures to pledge their support for Crikey -- and declare the dangers of the Murdoch media empire.

Former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull told Crikey the ripple effects of this lawsuit could be huge. "This case will have global importance," he said.