Crikey stands by its story and we look forward to defending our independent public interest journalism in court against the considerable resources of Lachlan Murdoch.

We are determined to fight for the integrity and importance of diverse independent media in Australian democracy.

We welcome Lachlan Murdoch’s writ. Crikey’s Lachlan Murdoch letters series this week reveals how media power works in this country. We believe that coverage of the events of January 6 at the US Capitol, and the role of Fox News in those events, is absolutely legitimate.

We welcome the chance to test what an honest, open and public debate actually means for free speech in Australia. We stand by our reporting.