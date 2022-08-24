Crikey stands by its story and we look forward to defending our independent public interest journalism in court against the considerable resources of Lachlan Murdoch.
We are determined to fight for the integrity and importance of diverse independent media in Australian democracy.
We welcome Lachlan Murdoch’s writ. Crikey’s Lachlan Murdoch letters series this week reveals how media power works in this country. We believe that coverage of the events of January 6 at the US Capitol, and the role of Fox News in those events, is absolutely legitimate.
We welcome the chance to test what an honest, open and public debate actually means for free speech in Australia. We stand by our reporting.
Crikey is news for readers who can handle the truth.
The best way to support independent media is to become a member.
You can join us through our 50% off sale using promo code LETTERS. Or, if you have the means and want to help us even more (thank you!), you can take out a full price annual membership. It really makes a difference.
Editor-in-chief
Leave a comment
Where can I donate $ to a legal fighting fund?
Fighting fund?