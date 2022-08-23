With the announcement of the death of Tom Springfield, the “fifth Seeker”, so soon after Judith Durham died, the carnival really is over.

Springfield, dead at 88 just 10 days before Durham, was the writer of the group’s greatest hits, including “The Carnival Is Over”, “Georgy Girl” and “I’ll Never Find Another You”.

Writer? Co-writer, really — especially of “The Carnival Is Over”, the tune of which was co-written by the Russian people. It’s a folk song called “Stenka Razin”, and it’s the heartwarming tale of a Cossack hero who spends a night with a beautiful Persian princess — and is then so angered at being taunted by fellow Cossacks for having fallen in love that he throws her off the side of a boat into the Volga, where she drowns. Respectful relationships, 1600s-style.

Springfield heard the song while learning Russian during national service in the UK in the 1950s, having volunteered to train as a spy. But his true heroism consists in what he did after he’d written those half-dozen hits (and a couple of minor ones for his sister Dusty) — quitting the business in 1970, at the age of 36, and living off the radio-play royalties for the rest of his life.

Dude was retired for 52 years, which might be a record. He is the patron saint of all those who try to strike it lucky from a little writing talent.

This must be our last goodbye, Tom, so rest in — oh, you already have. Fifty-two years!