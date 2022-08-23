Nine’s night, thanks to The Block (1.033 million nationally) after ACA’s strong 1.052 million. But Ten really starred -- the reveal on The Masked Singer drew 854,000 as the program heads towards the pointy end (the lead-up averaged 677,000). But the turn-on to Have You Been Paying Attention took its national audience to 954,000 and seventh nationally -- one of its highest ever rankings.

Nine and Ten swamped Seven and the latest ep of MKR -- 702,000 was just not strong enough for Seven. On the ABC, 7.30 with 753,000 and Back Roads with 702,000 averaged 728,000 for the hour from 7.30-8.30pm and pushed MKR down the rankings. Another very solid ep of Back Roads, by the way -- this is the best series since the first one.

Breakfast saw big drops in viewers for Sunrise and Today, and ABC News Breakfast jumped up into second spot because it held on to viewers and Today didn’t.