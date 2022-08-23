The past seven days of the Morrison ministries scandal have exposed the governor-general's office to a rare bout of public examination, with questions over its role in allowing Scott Morrison's power grab to remain secret.

Transparency? Secrecy? The governor-general's office has forthrightly rejected that it had any obligation to ensure Morrison shared his secret news with others. At the same time, it has now said it would back change.

"The office supports a more transparent process to ensure that any appointments made under section 64 [of the constitution] are made public," a spokesman said yesterday.