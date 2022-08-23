This article is part of a series about a legal threat sent to Crikey by Lachlan Murdoch, over an article Crikey published about the January 6 riots in the US. For the series introduction go here, and for the full series go here.

You have to go back more than 100 years to find the essence of what it means to be a Murdoch. You will find it forged amid the horror of the failing Gallipoli campaign of 1915 when a young reporter, Keith Murdoch, became the lone brave voice to tell the truth of the unfolding mayhem.

The legend of Sir Keith Murdoch, founder of a mighty dynasty, was born then and there. Here was a man of rare honour who saw first-hand that the official story of Gallipoli told by governments in the UK and Australia was a lie. Like other journalists, Murdoch had agreed to submit his copy to military censors who would never allow the truth to emerge. He found a way around that by conveying his concerns in a letter that he provided privately to Australian prime minister Andrew Fisher, and also to the UK government.