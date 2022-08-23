The caller on Raf Epstein's ABC drivetime show had a theory on Scott Morrison's ministergate scandal that Epstein didn't have much time for. "I'm just wondering, you know," John said, "if this concentration of power is the preparation for a coup." Epstein was having none of that: “I don't think anyone's talking about a coup, John. I don't think that's realistic. But you could say a measure of how bad this was, is it makes talk of a coup sound normal!"

That was last week, and listening to it, one marvelled at the contortions of the liberal mind. Of course it can't be a coup, we live in a liberal democracy, but the fact that it looks like the preparations for one is the scandal's greatest sin, because it's more characteristic of a banana dictatorship than a liberal democracy. Which is what we are, even though we don't look like it due to ministergate. Which is what makes it so bad. Which...

John's voice I'd recognised as that of a veteran radical, a signed-up Trot during the Dismissal of 1975. He sounded a bit startled but not surprised to get the liberal shutdown. Within a few days the rest of the public sphere had caught up to his vanguard. The prime minister had had himself commissioned, without public ceremony, to five key ministries at the start and part-way through a pandemic. He'd kept it near-totally secret. So had the governor-general, it turned out, by not recording it in the vice-regal diary. David Hurley was appointed by Morrison, restoring a patriarchal military figure to the centre of life, rejecting any women and First Nations nonsense.