This article is part of a series about a legal threat sent to Crikey by Lachlan Murdoch, over an article Crikey published about the January 6 riots in the US. For the series introduction go here, and for the full series go here.

If the Murdochs blanch at being called "unindicted co-conspirators" in relation to the January 6 2021 insurrection that Donald Trump organised and inspired, one can only hope they don't read the views expressed in a wide variety of US media outlets.

"Donald Trump is now on trial in the Senate for inciting a violent insurrection. But what about his collaborators?" wrote The Washington Post's Max Boot in February last year in a piece titled "Sadly Fox News Can't Be Impeached".