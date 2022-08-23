(Image: Unsplash/Nicole Honeywill)

A talented teacher changes trajectories, changes lives. Such teachers fill the minds of their students with curiosity and wonder, and allow young people to achieve something they never believed possible.

Most of us have had one of those, someone they can credit for the fortune -- material or otherwise -- they have today.

For High Court Judge Ian Callinan, it was James Blair, who taught him in his final year at a Brisbane public primary school.