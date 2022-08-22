The ABC won last night in prime time from 7pm to 10pm thanks to the 7pm news bulletin (842,000 nationally) Spicks and Specks (758,000 nationally) and Vera (900,000 nationally), which again proved to be the most popular foreign program on Australian TV.

The ABC averaged 800,000 for the three hours. Despite The Block doing well with 1.279 million from 7pm, 60 Minutes fell from a week ago to average 697,000 and Nine averaged around 760,000 for the three hours. Ten’s The Masked Singer could only manage 766,000 for the reveal and 600,000 for the performance. Seven’s MKR could only average 779,000 and again looked tired, out of date and in need of a good going-over by Vera in Interrogation Room 3.

Vera's success was helped by the presence in Australia of creator Ann Cleeves, who also created Shetland and the new series Two Rivers. She was on ABC News Breakfast last week and on ABC local radio last night.