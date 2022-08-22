What a strange and worrisome picture has emerged of the relationship between former prime minister Scott Morrison and Governor-General David Hurley, the former addicted to secrecy and the latter whose role is cloaked in secrecy.

There's more that leaves us wondering -- and that should never be the case in a checks-and-balances relationship at the top of government.

David Hurley, the accomplished military man, was appointed governor-general in July 2019 by Morrison. Any transparency in the selection? Forget it. There was no debate at all, least of all in Morrison's mind.