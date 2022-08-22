What a strange and worrisome picture has emerged of the relationship between former prime minister Scott Morrison and Governor-General David Hurley, the former addicted to secrecy and the latter whose role is cloaked in secrecy.
There's more that leaves us wondering -- and that should never be the case in a checks-and-balances relationship at the top of government.
David Hurley, the accomplished military man, was appointed governor-general in July 2019 by Morrison. Any transparency in the selection? Forget it. There was no debate at all, least of all in Morrison's mind.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.