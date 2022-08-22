In case anyone was in any doubt, the Grattan Institute's new report on pork-barrelling demonstrates once and for all that governments -- and the Morrison government in particular -- skew grants programs for political purposes. For those who recall Phil Gaetjens' ridiculous and innumerate attempt to justify Bridget McKenzie's rorting of sports grants, here's chapter and verse on how spending is directed towards government-held seats, and to marginal seats. And, for Phil's edification, the sports rorts were the second-most rorted federal program the Grattan Institute examined.

It's also worth noting that while Gladys Berejiklian was the queen of the state rorters -- unsurprisingly -- the Queensland and Victorian governments secured second and third places, respectively. Pork-barrelling is a bipartisan disease.

What to do? The Grattan team, led by national treasure Danielle Wood, calls for reforms familiar to Crikey readers -- taking the politicians out of the grants allocation process, the equivalent of cutting a cancer from an otherwise healthy organ. The Grattan proposal would allow politicians to establish programs and design their function and selection criteria for grants, but all programs would be based on a competitive application process. And the administration of the program would be entirely a matter for public servants, who would publish the criteria, assess applications and allocate grants based on documented selection processes.