Contrary to our national mythos, Australia does not have universal healthcare. Sure, if you have a life-threatening emergency, critical heart disease or cancer then you can reasonably expect timely, quality treatment at your local public hospital. Excepting those situations, however, our health system is riddled with inequality and compromise where the underpinning principle is not universality, but that you get what you pay for.

Gaps

Medicare rebates to patients no longer cover the cost of health services (parts and labour) in 2022. As a result, more GP clinics are introducing gap payments -- a paradigm that will disproportionately limit access to healthcare for low income Australians.

Socioeconomic disadvantage is already a risk factor for poorer health outcomes. If increasing gap payments mean Australians are put in the position of forgoing luxury purchases like check-ups, their risk of developing chronic disease is amplified. Left unaddressed, this leads to more chronic disease at greater cost to the future health budget, a fiscal example of prevention as better than cure.