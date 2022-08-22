This article is part of a series about a legal threat sent to Crikey by Lachlan Murdoch, over an article Crikey published about the January 6 riots in the US. For the series introduction go here, and for the full series go here.

It all started in late June. As the world digested revelations from the inquiry in Washington into the January 6 riots at Capitol Hill, Crikey went to work, offering its subscribers its typical mix of news, analysis, investigation and opinion. Somewhere in Sydney, a lawyer for Lachlan Murdoch was paying close attention to every word we published...

The following is a summary of the correspondence between lawyers representing Lachlan Murdoch and Crikey. To read all the letters in full, as well as more on this story, click here.