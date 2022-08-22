Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister Clare O’Neil’s TikTok and WeChat accounts have both disappeared, following warnings by the Labor frontbencher about the data practices of the former app.

O’Neil has used both the Chinese short-video and messaging apps in her work as a parliamentarian in the past.

On TikTok, a cached version of her account shows O’Neil had more than 1200 followers and posted at least 31 videos as recently as 20 May, the day before the past federal election. O’Neil had reportedly used WeChat from at least as far back as 2019 until this year.