The organisers of one of the biggest festivals ever held in outback NSW are attempting to smash a world record for the most people dancing the Nutbush.

As the final day of the Mundi Mundi Bash kicks off on Saturday it’s hoped many of the 8000 ticket holders will kick up their heels and help break the record for the most people dancing to Tina Turner’s Nutbush City Limits.

The record was set relatively recently, in July, when more than 4000 Nutbush dancers got together at the Birdsville Big Red Bash in Queensland – owned by the group who organise the Mundi Mundi Bash.

On the final day of the festival at the Mundi Mundi Plains, half an hour west of Broken Hill, hopes are high for a new world record.

Dancers donate $15 to take part, with the Birdsville event raising more than $60,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

On Friday, the bash raised close to $10,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service during another event, the Mundi Undi Fun Run, which saw more than 600 participants in elaborate costumes, including bright pink mullet wigs, and men in polyester nun outfits cradling lap dogs.

Also in store for the final day is a Mad Max themed dress up competition, with festival goers even dragging burned-out cars onto site to complete the look.

Saturday will also see performances from rock legends Jimmy Barnes, Daryl Braithwaite, Kasey Chambers, Russell Morris and Bachelor Girl.

The festival was headlined by Midnight Oil, who took to the stage on Thursday night for a powerful set, with frontman Peter Garrett wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “I stand with Ukraine”.

The band, who have been performing for 47 years, have embarked on their final ever tour, with Garrett telling AAP they wanted to call time on that part of their career before fate intervened.

“We’d be fooling ourselves if we thought that we could go on at this pace with this level of intensity, putting as much into the shows as we’re putting in now,” he said.