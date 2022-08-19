A great game of rugby league on Nine last night as last year’s grand finalists Penrith and South Sydney fought out a close game (won by Penrith) in what could be a preview of the grand final match-up in early October. It averaged 573,000 and kept Nine just in front on the night. Back in the pack, Seven’s The Front Bar managed 445,000.
Network channel share:
- Nine (27.9%)
- Seven (27.0%)
- Ten (19.1%)
- ABC (16.9%)
- SBS (9.1%)
Network main channels:
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.