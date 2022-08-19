Ratings the front bar
The Front Bar (Image: Channel 7)

A great game of rugby league on Nine last night as last year’s grand finalists Penrith and South Sydney fought out a close game (won by Penrith) in what could be a preview of the grand final match-up in early October. It averaged 573,000 and kept Nine just in front on the night. Back in the pack, Seven’s The Front Bar managed 445,000.

Network channel share:

  1. Nine (27.9%)
  2. Seven (27.0%)
  3. Ten (19.1%)
  4. ABC (16.9%)
  5. SBS (9.1%)

Network main channels: