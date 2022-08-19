Ever the marketing man, former prime minister Scott Morrison is set to launch a unique “get out of jail free” card to maximise on his newfound “me-shuffle” notoriety.

Leaked promotional material obtained by Crikey’s satirist Tom Red seems to confirm the embattled MP’s unorthodox move into the personal and professional services market.

A source close to Morrison said, “Chicken tikka paste and ukulele strings don’t grow on trees, and it’s not like corporate Australia is knocking his door down. Scott sees this venture as a way of giving even more of himself to the people of Australia.”

(Image: Tom Red/PRivate Media)