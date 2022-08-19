Most days, Peter Holmes can be found scouring the streets of Orange to fill the pages of the smallest newspaper in Australia.
“I spend a lot of time driving around town getting yarns,” he says from the city of 42,000 in the Central West of New South Wales.
“I look for developments, things closing and opening, scaffolding, vandalism, road works -- there’s always something if you keep a keen enough eye out.”
