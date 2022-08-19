If nothing else, this week has confirmed the notion of Australian politics as a small town of dysfunctional families and seething, petty resentments.

It doesn't help our own sense of self to admit it but -- let's be honest -- nothing much really happens in Australian politics. In some countries foreign tanks are on the move, dissidents are being jailed and tyrants are tearing apart the social fabric.

In Australia we have belatedly discovered that a mendacious Bible-basher had moved furtively around the portfolios of other ministers without actually doing much at all and for reasons even he struggles to explain.