When can we stop writing about, thinking about, listening to Scott Morrison? It's been three months since voters unceremoniously booted him. A new government is in charge and must be scrutinised for its actions and failures.

But Morrison has dominated media coverage all week, and seemingly will continue to do so when Parliament returns and his ever-stranger secret multiple ministries scandal receives more attention. No former prime minister has ever had such a high-profile life after election loss.

While few of her colleagues are prepared to join Karen Andrews in publicly demanding that Morrison leave Parliament, plenty must be wondering how long they'll have to endure his presence. Given the likely lack of corporate gigs coming his way, that could be some time. He's still relatively young for a former leader and could yet have a third career -- but in exactly what, other than Pentecostalist preaching, isn't clear. Perhaps a Hillsong-style How Good Is Jesus Ministries is the next step.